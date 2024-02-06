Zamfara Abduction: Prospective Corps Member, Driver Freed – NYSC

A prospective member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a bus driver, who were kidnapped in Zamfara State on August 17, 2023 have regained their freedom.

The victims were among the eight fresh Akwa Ibom State graduates that were abducted on their way to the NYSC orientation camp in Sokoto State. They were travelling in an AKTC bus to Sokoto State for the mandatory national youth service programme for Nigerian graduates.

Announcing the release in a statement on Monday, the NYSC spokesman, Eddy Megwa, said their rescue followed joint efforts with the military.

“The combined efforts of National Youth Service Corps and the military have witnessed further release of another female Prospective Corps Member, including the driver of the bus kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State last year,” the statement read.

This brings the total number of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) already released to five, the NYSC spokesman said.

He said efforts were ongoing to ensure that the three captives (one female and two males) regain their freedom as soon as possible.

Reacting to their release, the NSYC Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, commended the security agencies for their untiring efforts that resulted in the release of the victims.