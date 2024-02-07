AFCON 2023: Nigeria To Play Hosts Cote d’Ivore In Final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria’s substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored to give Nigeria a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over South Africa on Wednesday after an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final thriller in Bouake.

On the other hand, Sebastien Haller fired hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan on Wednesday.

Nigeria was victorious in their last meeting at the group stage of the tournament where Troost-Ekong scored the deciding penalty.

Despite a torrid time in the tournament, Cote d’Ivoire managed to qualify out of the group stage and had a surprising victory over defending champions Senegal in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima has rejoiced with the Super Eagles after their victory in the West African nation.

After Nigeria’s victory, an elated Vice President visited the Super Eagles in the dressing room.

See photos below: