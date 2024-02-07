Senate Adjourns Security Briefing By Service Chiefs

The Senate has adjourned the quizzing of service chiefs over insecurity to February 13, 2024, to accommodate everyone involved in the management of security in the country.

The security chiefs, who were present at the Senate chamber were billed to address the lawmaker on rising insecurity in the country today but the decision to widen the briefing forced the Senate to shift it to a later date.

The motion to adjourn the security briefing by the service chiefs was moved by the leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and was seconded by the minority leader of Senate, Senator Abba Moro.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio while approving the adjournment, noted that the Senate would like a holistic deliberation on insecurity.

The clerk of the Senate was subsequently directed to expand the invitees list to cover; All Service Chiefs The National Security Adviser, Finance Minister, Interior Minister, Defence Minister, Minster of State for Defence and the Minister of Police Affairs.

The Senate had in a unanimous decision after an an emergency session on the first legislative day of the year on January 30, summoned the service chiefs over the spate of insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs present for the briefing today includes Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.