Senate Quizzes Service Chiefs Over Insecurity

The Senate has suspended its rules to admit the Service Chiefs and Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly Matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, into the upper chamber to brief the lawmakers on the general insecurity situation across the country.

They are also expected to brief the chamber on the infiltration of bandits and kidnappers into the FCT with a view to finding a lasting solution to the situation.

The Senate had in a unanimous decision after an an emergency session on the first legislative day of the year on January 30, summoned the service chiefs over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, has adjourned the security briefing to February 13, 2024, to accommodate everyone involved in the management of security in the country.

The motion to adjourn the security briefing by the service chiefs was moved by the leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and was seconded by the minority leader of Senate, Senator Abba Moro.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio while approving the adjournment, noted that the Senate would like a holistic deliberation on insecurity.