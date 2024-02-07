Court Of Appeal President Sets Up Tribunal For Delta, Anambra Rerun Elections

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has constituted the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal for the rerun election conducted in Burutu and Ethiope West State Constituencies in Delta State; as well as Nnewi North/Nnewi south/Ekwusigbo; Orumba North and South Federal Constituencies in Anambra State.

The re-run elections were conducted on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

By a statement dated February 6, 2024, the Secretary of the Tribunal, Aminu Abdullahi Ahmad, notified the public that the tribunal was constituted pursuant to the powers conferred on the President, Court of Appeal by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Ahmad also disclosed that the two Tribunals (Delta and Anambra) will sit in Asaba, Delta State as the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Theresa Diai, has graciously granted the use of a court room at High Court Complex, Okpanam Road, Asaba as the venue of the Tribunal.

The Secretary of the tribunal also advised the general public to contact the Registry/Secretariat of the Tribunals which is now open for any inquiry.