FG Hails Super Eagles Over ‘Resounding Victory’ Against South Africa

The Federal Government has hailed the Super Eagles over their victory against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semi-final holding in Ivory Coast.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and the three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored to give Nigeria a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over South Africa on Wednesday after an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final thriller in Bouake.

Shortly after the match ended, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the Super Eagles victory as resounding.

“The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold African and global football,” the minister was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

Congratulations to our very own @NGSuperEagles!!! From Cape to Coast…You have made us Proud Advertisement The entire nation is standing behind you in the AFCON Finals. Soar!!! pic.twitter.com/OLgQ073goP — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 7, 2024

‘Stuff Of Legends’

According to the minister, the performance of the Nigerian side was the stuff of legends.

Idris said the Super Eagles displayed remarkable talent, determination, and teamwork throughout the match, showcasing the true spirit of Nigerian football.

Through their indomitable spirit in pursuit of victory, the minister stated that the Super Eagles are inches away from clinching the coveted trophy for Nigeria.

“Idris said as the Super Eagles look forward to the final match, the nation, and the government stand firmly behind them while expressing confidence in their ability to emerge victorious and bring home the African Nations Cup trophy once again,” the statement added.

The minister, who called on all Nigerians to continue supporting and cheering the Super Eagles as they strive for greatness in the final match, stressed that the team carries the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation on their shoulders.

With Wednesday’s victory, the Super Eagles will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later, in the final on Sunday.