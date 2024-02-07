Police Foil Fresh Kidnapping Attempt In Abuja, Neutralise Bandit Kingpin

The Nigeria Police Force says its operatives from the Force Intelligence-Intelligence Rapid Response Team (DFI-IRT) have foiled a fresh kidnapping in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that the operatives killed the leader of the kidnapping gang Isa Dei-Dei.

According to Adejobi, the operation was carried out based on information gathered by the police about the hideout of the notorious bandit group.

“At about 1015HRS on the 5th of February 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on intelligence, got information on the hideout of a notorious bandit group in the surbub of the FCT, led by one Isa Dei-Dei and immediately proceded to the location for possible arrest.

“Upon closing in on them, they sited the police and fled. The operatives immediately went after them, which led to a fierce gun duel. In the process, the notorious Isa Dei-Dei was neutralized while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries.

“We therefore urge members of the public, most especially medical practitioners, to call our attention to anyone or patients seen with gunshot wounds for further investigation,” Adejobi’s post read.