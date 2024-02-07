Police Inspector, Two Others Killed In Boko Haram Attack On Borno Community

Three persons including a police inspector were killed on Wednesday in a fresh Boko Haram attack on Kukareta, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists set ablaze the police officer along with a makeshift camp accommodation.

They also carted away arms and ammunition along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

The two civilians were shot dead and they set ablaze the vehicle of the district head and carted away one Hilux vehicle belonging to the civilian Joint Task Force operating in that community.

According to a source in the security formations, the vehicle of the Commander Sector 2 North-East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai while on an assessment visit to the scene stepped on the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which exploded damaging the commander’s vehicle and injuring the driver on his leg while the commander and his radio operator were unhurt.

The latest attack is coming five days after a similar attack left four police officers killed in Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai LGA.