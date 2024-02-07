Senegal: Shun Violence, Actions That May Disturb Peace, ECOWAS Tells Parties

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on the political class in Senegal to urgently shun violence and other acts that may contravene the provisions of the country’s Constitution.

The Commission made this appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, urging the political class to restore the country’s electoral calendar.

“The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States follows with concern the unfolding situation in Senegal. It advises against any action or statement that may contravene the provisions of the country’s Constitution and reminds the population and the political class of their responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal’s Constitution. In these trying times for the country and the region, the Commission calls on all stakeholders to shun violence and all other actions that may further disturb the peace and stability of the country,” the statement reads.

The warning is coming after the country’s parliament voted overwhelmingly in support of the postponement of the February 25 election to December 15 on Monday.

The vote came after the the country’s president Macky Sall, postponed the election indefinitely.