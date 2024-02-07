Shettima Celebrates With Super Eagles After AFCON Semi-Final Victory

Vice President Kashim Shettima has celebrated with the Super Eagles after victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semi-final in Cote d’Ivore.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and the three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later, in the final on Sunday.

Both regular-time goals also came from penalties with captain William Troost-Ekong scoring after 67 minutes for Nigeria and Teboho Mokoena equalised from a 90th-minute spot-kick.

Before the commencement of the match, the vice president was sent by President Bola Tinubu to boost the morale of the players.

After Nigeria’s victory, an elated Vice President visited the Super Eagles in the dressing room.