TotalEnergies Begins Production At Akpo West Field

TotalEnergies and its partners have announced the start of production from the Akpo West field on the Oil Mining License, OML2 license in Nigeria.

In a statement; the company said the project would not only maintain production in its existing Akpo facilities but would also be an additional source of crude oil.

“After Ikike in 2022, TotalEnergies is pleased to start production of another tie-back project in Nigeria, Akpo West, which will contribute to maintaining the production of the existing Akpo facilities by developing additional nearby resources. This project fits the Company’s strategy of developing low-cost and low-emission projects”, said Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies. “This project leverages TotalEnergies’ solid footprint in Nigeria and will quickly bring value to the country, TotalEnergies and its partners,” the statement said.

TotalEnergies is the operator of OML2 with a 24% interest, in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%), Prime 130 (16%) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as the concessionaire of the PSC.

Located 135 kilometres off the coast, Akpo West is tied back to the existing Akpo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, which started up in 2009 and produced 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. By mid-2024, Akpo West will add 14,000 barrels of condensate production per day, to be followed by up to 4 million cubic meters of gas per day by 2028.

The Akpo West development leverages the existing Akpo facilities to keep costs low and minimise greenhouse gas emissions. The project’s carbon intensity is expected to be below 5 kg CO2e/boe and will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of TotalEnergies’ portfolio.