Akpabio, Govs Hail Super Eagles’ Gallant Victory Over South Africa

The Super Eagles semi-final win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation in Ivory Coast on Wednesday has continued to attract congratulatory messages to the team from Nigerians including top government officials.

The Eagles overcame the hard-battling South Africans 4-2 on penalties after an intense 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of football.

Hailing the team in a statement message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh on Thursday, the Senate President, Akpabio said the result of the match was a product of Nigeria’s team spirit and unwavering resilience.

He said the Nigerian team displayed a high sense of discipline and industry to subdue their South African counterpart.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to heartily congratulate our boys for soaring the skies like the Super Eagles that they are; and the coaching crew for being tactical and professional.

“What the Super Eagles displayed this evening is the Nigerian spirit of resilience and the teamwork we are known for. From their play pattern, all the players exuded a high level of discipline, cooperation and unity of purpose.

“By this victory, the Super Eagles have affirmed that they are not in Cote D’Ivoire for a party, but to defend our national prestige and will certainly bring the trophy back to Nigeria, by the grace of God.

“While I urge the team not to lose focus until the trophy is ours, I advise Nigerians to savour this victory and imbibe the unity and spirit of resilience exuded by the Super Eagles in believing in Nigeria and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu that despite the challenges of today, we will certainly smile tomorrow”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Soar Past South Africa Into AFCON Final

Also congratulating the Eagles through a statement by his media aide Emmanuel Bello, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, said the win over South Africa, Wednesday was yet again a demonstration of the expertise of the team.

He lauded team members dedication to planning and their skills that improves “match after match”.

Meanwhile, Dr Kefas urged the Super Eagles to go all the way and win the contest, stressing that the nation is behind them in the quest.

He noted further that sports have become a veritable tool for integration and national cohesion.

Accordingly, Gov Kefas said he is committed to sports development in the state as a vehicle to meaningfully engage the youths and tap into potentials.

In a statement by his media aide, Gboyega Akosile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the Super Eagles for beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

He said the Super Eagles fought gallantly to advance to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, noting that the victory over South Africa is a testament to the determination, resilience and commitment of the Super Eagles to winning the AFCON Cup.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the Super Eagles players and technical crew for their brilliant performance on Wednesday night against South Africa.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in a statement he personally signed, congratulated the Eagles and equally hailed the impressive performance of the Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali who is from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Governor said the goalkeeper’s “dexterity and determination in the ongoing AFCON tournament embody the spirit of every Rivers youth.”.

He added that the his remarkable saves inspire the citizens of the state.

He encouraged Nwabali and the entire Super Eagles team to continue to soar in the knowledge that they carry the hope of a proud nation and the aspirations of the youths.

The Rivers State Governor expressed the hope that the Super Eagles will make the nation proud by winning the finals of the competition.

“Congratulations to Nwabali and the entire Super Eagles team on the victories so far. We believe in your abilities and wish you triumph in the finals.

Keep shining, knowing you carry the hopes of a proud nation and embody the resilience and aspirations of our youths. We stand with you as you bring dignity to make us proud”