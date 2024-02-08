FG Promises To Reward Super Eagles After Reaching AFCON Final

The Federal Govt has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Nigerian team was made to work hard in the semi-final match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

After the hard-fought victory, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was in the stands to cheer the Eagles yesterday, told the players and their officials in the dressing room, that the govt and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.

This was made known in a post on the Super Eagles X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

The VP was accompanied to the Eagles’ dressing room after the game by with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youth, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim as well as Oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Channels Television reported that substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored the deciding penalty in the shootout victory over South Africa on Wednesday after an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final thriller in Bouake.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and the three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later, in the final on Sunday.

Both regular-time goals also came from penalties with captain William Troost-Ekong scoring after 67 minutes for Nigeria and Teboho Mokoena equalised from a 90th-minute spot-kick.

The Mokoena equaliser came after Nigeria thought they had scored a second goal through a tap-in from star forward Victor Osimhen.

But play was called back to the other end of the field after VAR alerted the Egyptian referee that South African Percy Tau had been fouled in the area, and the match official concurred.

Khuliso Mudau had a chance to win the South Africa in added time at the end of regular time, but blazed over after goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali parried a Mokoena free kick.

South Africa finished with 10 men when Grant Kekana was sent off on 115 minutes for a last-defender foul.

Nigeria entered the match with a perfect record against South Africa in the premier African football competition having won three previous meetings.