Governors Meet With NSA Over Insecurity, Inflation

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to address the security situation in the country as well as the rising cost of food items.

During the meeting that had a representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), the governors agreed to support the NSA office in the states to enhance the nature and quality of intelligence.

They also called for the reduction of Foreign Exchange demand by use of moral suasion to reduce dependence on foreign exchange, imported goods and services as a way of nipping in the bud, the current security situation and food stability in the country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Directs Release Of 42,000 Metric Tons Of Grains

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the end of the first emergency virtual meeting in 2024.

According to the statement, the governors reiterated their commitment to deploying emergency food interventions, including incentivising food production, release of food items from strategic food reserves and collaboration with food millers and commodity traders in their various states to boost food availability as an immediate short-term action.

The statement read: “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our emergency virtual meeting held the 6th February, 2024 following a briefing by National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the representative of the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), deliberated on the security situation and food stability in the country and resolved as follows:

“Recognised the need to address the connection between food inflation, naira depreciation and rising insecurity across parts of the country from a systemic perspective and called for urgent discussions with and synergy amongst stakeholders in improving the situation in the shortest possible time.

“Agreed on the following immediate actions: Reduce Foreign Exchange Demand: by use of moral suasion to reduce dependence on foreign exchange, imported goods and services. Improve Foreign Exchange Supply: by easing commodity export requirements to encourage exportation and supply of foreign exchange; Curbing illegal export of solid minerals; and increasing crude oil production to earn more foreign exchange.

“Support improved Enforcement efforts: by reviewing the extant criminal justice laws in the States to ensure quick dispensation of justice on perpetrators of insecurity in the States; supporting the office of the National Security Adviser in the States to enhance the nature and quality of intelligence.

“Reiterated Governors’ commitment to deploying emergency food interventions, including incentivizing food production, release of food items from strategic food reserves and collaboration with food millers and commodity traders in their various States to boost food availability as an immediate short-term action.”