Police Declare Bauchi Cleric Abdulaziz Wanted 

The Bauchi State Police Command has issued a declaration for the arrest of Islamic cleric, Imam Idris Abdulaziz, who is 63 years old.

Imam Abdulaziz is wanted by the police for contempt of court.

The Bauchi Police has issued a Special Police Gazette Bulletin stating that a handsome reward will be given to anyone with information leading to his arrest.

The gazette provides details of his description, and the police are urging members of the public to report to the nearest police station if he is seen or to hand him over to the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi State Command.

Imam Abdulaziz has been on trial for alleged blasphemy in his preaching since 2022. It has been reported that the cleric is facing fresh charges filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the State and the Police for ‘inciting disturbances, insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed’ at the Chief Magistrate Court.