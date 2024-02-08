Policeman Rejects N4m Bribe In Lagos, Arrests Drug Peddlers

A policeman, Rilwan Kasumu, has rejected a N4 million bribe offered by some drug peddlers in the Ilogbo area of Lagos State.

Kasumu, a Superintendent of Police, is the officer in charge of Area K, Marogbo, Lagos State command. On Tuesday, the police team arrested Esther Newman Obiekezie at her residence in Ilogbo, where she sells illicit drugs.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying Obiekezie was discovered to have been selling the illicit drug.

Police officers raided her residence, and large quantities of drugs and some AK-47 live ammunition were said to have been recovered from her.

“The team had arrested one Esther Newman Obiekezie, f, 42 years, aka Candy, of No 6, Mojirade Street, Ilogbo Lagos, on 6th February 2024, at her base where she sells drugs called ICE, and recovered a large quantity of the substance and some AK47 live ammunition from her,” the statement read.

DRUG ABUSE: IGP COMMENDS LAGOS COPS FOR REJECTING 4M NAIRA BRIBE DURING INVESTIGATION As Police Arrest Drug Peddlers, Recover Drugs, Ammunition In Lagos The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has commended the officer in charge of the police… pic.twitter.com/c9CUNhx39h — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 8, 2024 Advertisement

At the Ijanikin police station, some persons identified as Akete Esther and Oke Okebalam came to solicit Obiekezie’s release and allegedly offered the sum of N4 million as a bribe.

According to the force spokesman, the duo pleaded with the police to stop disrupting the suspect’s illicit drugs business. He said the police officers frowned at the bribe, seized the cash, marked it as an exhibit, and arrested the duo.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended Kasumu and his team for rejecting the bribe.

See the full statement below: