Tinubu Orders Recitation Of National Pledge At Public Events 

President Bola Tinubu has directed the mandatory recitation of the National Pledge after the National Anthem at every official and public engagement.

Tinubu who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 3,112 housing-unit Renewed Hope City at Karsana, Abuja, on Thursday said the imperativeness of respecting national values, promoting the nation’s ideals, and abiding by its established norms.

“Before I left home this morning, I asked for a printout of the National Pledge, and we have to relaunch it again at this event. The relaunch is about being committed to the values, greatness, and hope of our country. It is our pledge to Nigeria, our country, to be faithful, loyal, and honest,” President Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“To serve Nigeria with all your strength – we saw it on the field of play yesterday. We were all rejoicing. Everyone one of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning.”

He also called on Nigerians to uphold the country’s glory, saying they should have absolute respect for national symbols.

“We will defend our unity and uphold Nigeria’s glory in every way possible because we are Nigerians, and we have no other country,” he added.

“We did not say it will be Eldorado and smooth all the way. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications.”