Troops Arrest Suspected Female Kidnapper While Trying To Pick Ransom In Taraba

Troops of 93 Battalion under 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected female kidnapper while trying to pick ransom for an abducted victim in Taraba.

The female suspect, Janet Igohia, was married to a notorious criminal who was a second-in-command to the late Gana Terwase, a one-time ring leader of a militia group in Benue state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde.

The 31-year-old Igohia was nabbed after picking up the sum of N1.5 million, being ransom payment for an abducted victim at the Chanchangi area in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

“Based on this information, troops deployed at Chanchanji laid a siege at the suspected area, and at about 10:00 AM, Janet Igohia age 31 was arrested after picking up the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira ransom, being payment for an abducted victim,” the statement read.

“Janet Igohia revealed that she is presently married to Voryor Gata a notorious criminal and former second in command to late Gana Terwase. She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba.

“According to her, she was previously married to high profile criminals such as the late Terkibi Gemaga AKA Mopol a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops 5 years ago. She revealed that she also got married to the late Gana Terwase another notorious criminal who was killed during Joint Special Force Operation 3 years ago.”

Olubodunde also revealed that the troops deployed in the Mararaba Baissa community of Donga LGA apprehended two other suspected gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra-judicial killings and cattle rustling with the sum of N600,000.

Also arrested was a notorious gunrunner dealing in arms and ammunition and supplying them to criminals within Taraba State and other parts of the country.

He said the troops working on credible intelligence on the activities of the arms dealer arrested the suspect, Joshua Dutse Idah, in the Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

At his arrest, Joshua was driving to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA while troops had trailed the suspect.

Olubodunde noted that the suspects and the exhibits recovered will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws guiding their operations.

He also urged residents of Taraba to continue to support the military and other security agencies by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements or activities of criminals within the state.