Why AFCON Final Against Ivory Coast Will Be So Easy For Nigeria – Peterside

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has predicted an easy win for the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday.

Nigerians defeated South Africa 4-2 in a breath-taking penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final.

Ivory Coast on the other hand, only needed one goal from Sebastian Haller to book a final date with Nigeria. Both teams have already met in the competition in the group stage with the Eagles edging the Elephants 1-0.

READ ALSO: Defeat To Nigeria Hard To Take, Says South Africa Coach Broos

Speaking ahead of the game on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Peterside said it would be a stroll for the Nigerians as the Ivorians would be under intense pressure.

“We all knew this (South Africa) was going to be our toughest game. The game against Ivory Coast will be easier than this because we have beaten them already in our group game.

“They (Ivory Coast) only survived by sheer luck to get here. I watched the game against Congo yesterday. They are not as good as we are. They just wobbled and fumbled into the final and they will be under pressure.

“The final game will be so easy; I say it again and we will win easily,” Peterside said.

While Nigeria is gunning for its fourth AFCON title, the Ivorians are aiming for a third title.