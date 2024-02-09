Generator Fumes Kill Two Kogi Poly Students, One Hospitalised

Two students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja have died from inhaling fumes coming out of a power generator positioned near the window of their apartment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, who confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday, said one other student survived and is being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

The students who lost their lives were identified as Bilikisu Tijjani Eleojo, 20, and Ibrahim Haliru, 26, while the surviving one was identified as Mercy Ojochegbe.

The generating set was said to be placed close to the window of the victims, who slept off and died before daybreak.

The lifeless bodies the deceased were reportedly recovered in the room by neighbours in the early hours of Thursday.