Lagos Diverts Traffic For 2024 City Marathon

With the Lagos City Marathon taking place on Saturday, the state government has announced the closure of some critical roads in the metropolis for the sporting event.

The government in a Friday statement by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said some routes would be temporarily unavailable to motorists during the marathon.

Major routes that will be shut between 5.00 am and 2.00 pm are Funsho Williams Avenue from Stadium, Surulere; Ikorodu Road to Anthony, Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge (Inbound and Outbound), Dolphin Road to Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo Roundabout to Bourdillon Road, Lekki Bridge to Freedom Way and Akin-Adesola to Ahmadu Bello Way.

According to the commissioner, alternative routes would be available during the marathon.

Motorists could drive through Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas for a desired destination or utilize Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout and Apapa Road to link Oyingbo/Jebba to access Herbert Macaulay for a desired destination, he said.

“For Motorists trying to navigate the Third Mainland Bridge, the 3rd Mainland Bridge will not be available to Motorists from 12.00 tonight till the end of the marathon,” he said.

The commissioner stated that motorists could equally go through Victoria Island to link Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge to access Apongbon inwards Ijora-Olopa to Iddo and Oyingbo to connect Herbert Macaulay Road to continue their journeys.

He also hinted that all outbound journeys from Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue en route Lagos Island are exempted from the diversion, adding that Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be deployed to the diversion points for seamless traffic flow and safety of motorists.

The government urged motorists who have no serious business along the marathon diversion routes to avoid the areas, adding that movement on the 3rd Mainland would return to the status quo immediately after the marathon is concluded.