Niger Government Orders Release Of Woman Who Led Minna Protest

The Niger State government has directed the release of Aisha Jibrin, leader of the Minna protest who was arrested by the police and 24 others.

Commissioner of information and Strategies, Binta Mamman stated this in her office during a press conference in the state capital on Friday.

Mrs Maman also told journalists that the decision to release the suspect was a result of thorough review of the circumstances leading to the arrest of Jibrin and other women who led and took part in the protest.

Residents of Minna on Monday, protested the high cost of living in the country, blocking major roads within the metropolis.

The protesters including women and youths were heard chanting protest songs, while security agents including policemen looked on.

Three women including a 57 year old Fatima Aliyu. and 22 other persons were amongst those arrested by the police following theIr participation in the protest .

Several residents would express their displeasure over the arrest of the protesters

She stated that government was not unaware of the hardship faced by the people but asked that it would not fold it hands and allow some people threaten the existing peace enjoyed in the capital city of the state.