Osun Youths Protest Against Economic Hardship, Insecurity

A group of youths have taken to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to protest against economic hardship and insecurity in Nigeria.

The protesters displayed placards with several inscriptions, chanting solidarity songs to express their grievances, and demands for improved living standards for Nigerians.

They converged on the Old Garage area of the city, marching through to Freedom Park, Orisunmibare, Ola-Iya, Alekunwodo, and then the Oke-Fia areas of the state capital.

Armed policemen were on the ground to ensure law and order and to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums to cause violence.

The leader of the protesters, Comrade Waheed Lawal, lamented that the policies of the current government are anti-people and not aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the masses.

“They must do whatever they need to do to make sure that the people benefit from the reforms. They promised us ‘Renewed Hope’ but what they are giving us now is renewed hardship, we reject renewed hardship in our lives, and in our economy because Nigerians deserve the best,” he said.

“What Nigerians want is a peaceful atmosphere. We don’t want insecurity in our land again because, with the state of insecurity in the country, you can’t travel from Osogbo to Ibadan with your mind at rest, you will be thinking you may be kidnapped.

“We have started this struggle today and if the government fails to listen to us, we will continue to mobilise our people to refuse this hardship because enough is enough,” he maintained.

Their protest followed similar ones in Minna, Niger State, and Kano, all in the Northern part of the country.

In Niger State, the demonstrators, mostly women and youths, blocked a major road in the state capital Minna to demand help over living costs.

Since coming to office in May, Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira slides sharply against the dollar.

Ministers of finance, information, budget and national planning, and agriculture as well as the national security advisor, central bank director and other senior aides took part in the meetings which began on Tuesday.

“By the time these meetings are concluded, we’ll be able to issue a definite statement on what the position of the government is in this regard,” Information Minister Mohammed Idris told reporters.

“All I can say is that discussions are ongoing, and very soon a solution is in sight for Nigerians.”