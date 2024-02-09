Plateau State University Students Protest ASUU Strike

Students of Plateau State University, Bokkos have embarked on a protest to express dissatisfaction with the continuous industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been going on for three months.

The aggrieved students went through the major streets in Jos, the state capital and terminated the protest at the government house in Little Rayfield where they were received and addressed by Secretary to the Government of the state, Samuel Jatau.

Lecturers of the university had embarked on an indefinite strike action since November 2023 over a series of demands from the state government.

Since then, the students have been at home without lectures which has affected admissions of new intakes while those expecting to graduate are not sure of when the final examinations will take place.

The frustration informed the students’ decision to embark on a protest carrying placards with different inscriptions to drive home their demands.

The Secretary to the government of the state appealed to the aggrieved students to be patient as the government was addressing issues raised by the lecturers.

The lecturers are demanding among other things, the provision of additional hostel accommodation, completion of road network on campus and provision of staff quarters.