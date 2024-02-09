Six Feared Killed In Renewed Osun Rival Cult Clashes

Six persons have been reportedly killed as rival cult groups unleash terror on each other in Ilesa and Osu towns in Osun State.

Channels Television gathered that the killings took place at different locations in the two towns between last Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

According to an anonymous source resident in Ilesa, who hinted on the incidents; three people were killed on Tuesday evening at three different locations of the town by armed men suspected to be members of the Aye cult group.

Subsequently, in retaliation, suspected members of the Eye Confraternity reportedly mobilised and stormed a farm in Osu, where three people were killed on a farm in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun State Police Command, SP ‘Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the cult related killings.

Opalola, however, did not disclose the number of casualties recorded for security reasons, and to avert the crisis from escalating.

She noted that armed police team has been dispatched to the the areas to restore peace and apprehend the culprits.