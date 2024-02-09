‘We Will Lift AFCON Trophy For You,’ Super Eagles Pay Tribute To Deceased Fans

The Super Eagles have paid tribute to those who died while watching the Wednesday AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

“Yesterday we lost four good Nigerians because of the game and hold a minute silence ….they need our support right now and Insha Allah on Sunday we are going to lift that trophy for them.” The captain of the Nigerian team, Ahmed Musa, said in a short video while calling for support for the deceased families.

No fewer than four persons died, Wednesday night while watching the semi-final match of which one was a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh,

READ ALSO: Another Person Dies Watching AFCON Semi-Final Game In Ogun

The video also showed the coach Jose Peseiro and members of his coaching staff holding a minute silence in their honour.

A short prayer led by Chidozie Awaziem also followed the tribute where the 27-year-old central defender who plays for Primeira Liga club Boavista asked for God’s protection of Nigerians who will watch the Sunday’s final between them and hosts Côte d’Ivoire.