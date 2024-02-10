Upscale Fight Against Insecurity, Tinubu Charges Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu is calling on the country’s armed forces to intensify the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

“Let me reiterate the urgency to upscale the fight against insecurity, which has robbed us of peace and progress. While the relative peace you have been able to secure is worth celebrating, you must remember that the war is not yet over until every parcel of land held by the enemy is flying the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the President said.

According to him, while successes have been recorded in the fight against insecurity, the “war against the enemies of Nigeria is not over”.

“These successes have come at a price for the government and the populace. We remember our fallen heroes and those out in the trenches for the sake of our fatherland,” Tinubu told the gathering.

He lauded the sacrifices of the Armed Forces to keep the country safe, promising the Federal Government’s continued support.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 60th Anniversary Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade at Oliver Nzalgana Parade Ground, Afaka, Kaduna, Nigeria.

“The government is fully aware of the service and sacrifices that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to render across the length and breadth of this country, especially in the face of daunting challenges,” he added.

“We, as a government, will continue to accord priority to the needs of the armed forces to enable the military to play its constitutional role without let or hindrance.”

At the event, the Nigerian leader also reviewed the colourful parade mounted by troops of the NDA to mark the academy’s diamond jubilee.

Aside from Tinubu, dignitaries including three service chiefs, ministers, lawmakers, and top military officers were on the ground.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State was also there and arrived at the event venue alongside President Tinubu.