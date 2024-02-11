Atiku, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala, Otedola Mourn Wigwe, Other Helicopter Crash Victims

Tributes have been pouring in over the death of the Group Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and five others who died in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Among them are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s Peter Obi; the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN); Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; amongst others.

Atiku, in a tweet on his X handle on Saturday night, described the incident as unfortunate.

He wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, and his family. Indeed, Herbert Wigwe, consummate banker, education promoter, and philanthropist, numbered his days. On behalf of my family, my heart goes out to their loved ones and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. May their souls rest in peace.”

Okonjo-Iweala, in a post on X, wrote, “Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Bank, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group employees and Management and my younger brother, Herbert’s partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Obi also described Wigwe’s death as a profound loss across the nation.

Obi wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group. This loss is profoundly felt across the nation. I first met Herbert during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey.”

Billionaire Femi Otedola said he is shocked to hear about the death of Wigwe, his wife and son.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi. Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.”