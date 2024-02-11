Grieving Otedola Recalls Dinner With Dangote At Wigwe’s New Home 

Billionaire Femi Otedola has recalled how the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, hosted him and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos State.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the Chairman of Geregu Power said the legacy of Wigwe will live on forever.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi,” he wrote.

“Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.

“Herbie, we will all miss you.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have said that witness reports suggest it was raining when a copter crashed in California near the Nevada border on Friday, killing Wigwe, his wife, son; as well as a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Two other crew members died in the tragedy.

“Witness reports to the weather condition at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member, Michael Graham, at a briefing on Sunday.