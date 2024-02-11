Helicopter Tragedy: Keyamo Pays Tribute To Visionary Leader Wigwe

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mourned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.
Wigwe died on Saturday alongside his wife, son and three others in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America on Saturday.
The three others include a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.
The minister in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Tunde Moshood, expressed shock and said Wigwe was at his office a few days ago before his death.
READ ALSO: Tinubu Mourns Wigwe, Other Helicopter Crash Victims
“A scene was set recently, specifically on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at the office of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN CON FCIarb (UK), as Wigwe, accompanied by his topflight team, engaged in discussions with the Honourable Minister,” the statement read.
“Access Bank, under Wigwe’s astute leadership, pledged to undertake the refurbishment of vital airport facilities, including toilets, lifts, and other visible infrastructure. In exchange, the bank secured a visibility barter agreement, signalling a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing both customer experience and national pride.
“During the intense negotiations that ran for hours, Wigwe’s passion for his country’s aviation sector was palpable. His enthusiasm was not merely a business facade but a genuine commitment to fostering progress and excellence.”
See the full statement below:
Tragic Loss: Remembering Herbert Wigwe, the Visionary CEO of Access Holdings
In a shocking turn of events, the world just bid a painful farewell to Herbert Wigwe, the esteemed CEO of Access Holdings, who died in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed his life, beloved wife, child, and business partner, Bimbo Ogunbanjo.
Their journey, which began with ambitious business aspirations, ended abruptly, leaving behind a void felt not only in the corporate world but also in the hearts of those who knew them.
Wigwe, a luminary in the banking and financial sector, was not merely a tycoon chasing profits; he was a visionary leader with a fervent dedication to his nation’s progress. His untimely demise occurred during a crucial juncture, as he sought to revolutionize Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.
A scene was set recently, specifically on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at the office of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN CON FCIarb (UK), as Wigwe, accompanied by his topflight team, engaged in discussions with the Honourable Minister.
Their mission: to forge a groundbreaking synergy that would elevate the nation’s airports to global standards.
Access Bank, under Wigwe’s astute leadership, pledged to undertake the refurbishment of vital airport facilities, including toilets, lifts, and other visible infrastructure. In exchange, the bank secured a visibility barter agreement, signalling a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing both customer experience and national pride.
During the intense negotiations that ran for hours, Wigwe’s passion for his country’s aviation sector was palpable. His enthusiasm was not merely a business facade but a genuine commitment to fostering progress and excellence.
Despite his towering success and financial acumen, Wigwe remained grounded in his roots, recently investing significantly in a varsity project in his hometown of Port-Harcourt.
Beyond the boardroom, Wigwe’s charisma and warmth endeared him to all who crossed his path. His rapport with the Honourable Minister transcended the confines of business, as they exchanged banter and sealed their agreement with a handshake, emblematic of their shared vision for a prosperous Nigeria.
As we bid farewell to Herbert Wigwe, we mourn the loss of a visionary leader whose legacy extends far beyond the realm of finance.
His unwavering dedication to his nation and his indomitable spirit serve as inspiration to us all. Though he may have left this world prematurely, his vision and values will continue to guide us as we strive for a brighter future.
Adieu, Herbert Wigwe. Your presence will be sorely missed, but your legacy will endure as a beacon of hope and progress.
Tunde Moshood
SA Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development