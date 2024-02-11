Helicopter Tragedy: Keyamo Pays Tribute To Visionary Leader Wigwe

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mourned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe died on Saturday alongside his wife, son and three others in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America on Saturday.

The three others include a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

The minister in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Tunde Moshood, expressed shock and said Wigwe was at his office a few days ago before his death.

“A scene was set recently, specifically on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at the office of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN CON FCIarb (UK), as Wigwe, accompanied by his topflight team, engaged in discussions with the Honourable Minister,” the statement read.

“Access Bank, under Wigwe’s astute leadership, pledged to undertake the refurbishment of vital airport facilities, including toilets, lifts, and other visible infrastructure. In exchange, the bank secured a visibility barter agreement, signalling a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing both customer experience and national pride.

“During the intense negotiations that ran for hours, Wigwe’s passion for his country’s aviation sector was palpable. His enthusiasm was not merely a business facade but a genuine commitment to fostering progress and excellence.”

See the full statement below: