I Begged Wigwe To Take Me On His Trips, Chidoka Recalls 

A former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has recalled his last moment with the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe.

Chidoka, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, said he was supposed to meet with Wigwe last Thursday and he begged the late banker to take him along his many trips overseas.

“We had an appointment for last Thursday. ‘Osita, I will fly into Abuja with the VC on Thursday; after our meeting, I will leave for the US.’

“I said, ‘Herbert, wetin they pursue you, you travel a lot these days, biko take me along.’ He laughed and said, ‘Osita, you can’t keep up with my pace. Just enjoy your peace.’

“We laughed and said goodbyes. It was the last goodbye. He couldn’t make it on Thursday,” the ex-minister recalled.

“Since I left public office, he has been a strong supporter and friend. His wife Chizoba was at my wedding 22 years ago.

“His son looked up to me as his parents literally handed him over to me for mentorship.

“I am alone in the dark, wondering, is that it? Should we remain fearless? Somebody should tell me something,” Chidoka mourned.

Wigwe died late Friday in a copter crash alongside his wife and son as well as a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Two crew members also lost their lives in the ill-fated crash.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities said reports suggest that a wintry weather condition was among the factors that contributed to the chopper crash.