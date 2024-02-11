Access Holdings Confirms Death Of Wigwe, Wife, Son In US Helicopter Crash

Access Holdings PLC has confirmed the death of its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash on Friday with his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The bank, in a statement on Sunday signed by the Company’s Group Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America,” the statement partly read.

They are reported to have been en route to Boulder City, Nevada from Palm Springs, California, on Friday night when the helicopter conveying them crashed at about 10 pm, near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert.

A total of six people were in the helicopter that crashed near the California-Nevada border. No one survived the crash.

What exactly led to the crash of the Airbus Helicopters EC-130 remains unclear.

Read the full statement below: