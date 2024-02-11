×

LIVE: Nigeria 1- 1 Ivory Coast- Final AFCON 2023

  It is the live coverage of Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and the Alassane Ouattara Stadium will play host … Continue reading LIVE: Nigeria 1- 1 Ivory Coast- Final AFCON 2023

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 11, 2024
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

 

It is the live coverage of Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and the Alassane Ouattara Stadium will play host to the much-anticipated clash.

Kickoff is at 23h00 EAT, 22h00 SUN, 21h00 WAT,

The Super Eagles will be looking to make it their fourth AFCON title while the Elephants will be looking to their home advantage in securing a third trophy.

Nigeria’s players celebrate the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

So stay tuned as we bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and live commentary from today’s much-awaited final

 

GOALLL

Kessie gives Ivory the equaliser

Ivory Coast players celebrate after Ivory Coast’s midfielder #8 Franck Kessie scored their team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

56 mins

Substitution For Nigeria

Chukweze comes off for Simon.

50 mins

A Close Call For Nigeria

A corner is cleared by the head of Osimhen.

Adingra keeps the ball alive on the left and surges inside to deliver a rasping cross along the ground.

Ivory Coast’s forward #22 Sebastien Haller (L) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #3 Zaidu Sanusi during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Second Half Underway

No changes at the break.

46 minutes: Nigeria 1-0 Ivory Coast

HALFTIME: Nigeria1-0 Ivory Coast

45 min

Osimhen Goes Down

He stretched to keep a clearance in play and needs treatment.

Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen reacts after picking up an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

38 mins

GOALLLLL

Troost Ekong with a towering header

Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

 

Ivory Coast With A Chance

The Elephants are on the left.

27mins

Peseiro Shown A Yellow Card

The Nigeria boss is furious with a free kick awarded against Osimhen, who rose to meet the free kick sent into the box.

Nigeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

25 mins

Osimhen In A Tussle

Osimhen is furious and receives a shove from Kossounou as he rages at the defender with the ref in between the players.
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen argues with Ivory Coast’s forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
19 mins

Sanusi Gifts The Ivoriabs A Corner

Sanusi heads it back for his keeper but it’s a long way off target and it’s a corner.

 

15 mins

Nigeria Getting Into Thick Of Things

Nigeria have been rocked back to begin with but they’ve found a way to push the battle into midfielder for a few minutes.

 

12 mins

Aina With A Clearance

Ola Aina makes a shall clearance to give the hosts a corner as the Ivorian team pile on the pressure

Ivory Coast’s forward #24 Simon Adingra (R) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #2 Ola Aina during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

6 mins

Nervy Moments For Nigeria

The Ivorians showing their intentions early on in the match with an attack

Nigeria 0-0 Ivory Coast

 

We Have Kickoff

Nigeria Team Lineup

 

The Host Also Arrive Prepared

Super Eagles Arrive Alassane Ouattara Stadium

 

Ivorian President Arrives

President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara (C) waves to the crowd as he arrives at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Electrifying Scene From The Stadium

Supporters gather in the stands ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

The Crowd Growing In Anticipation

Supporters arrive at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s Road To AFCON Final

Nigeria’s opening to the AFCON tournament was less than convincing despite the array of striking powers such as Victor Oismhen, Ademola Lookmam, Moses Simon and a host of others they managed a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea,

A better result against hosts Ivory Coast courtesy of captain Troost Ekong and a 1-0 win in the final group stage match, thanks to Opa Sangante’s own goal, secured them the second spot in the group stage.

A strong 2-0 win against Cameroon in the round of 16 and another 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-final saw them progress to the semi-final.

Nigeria managed to overcome South Africa in a penalty shootout with the help of an unlikely hero, Stanley Nwabali who saved Mokoena and Makgopa’s spot-kicks to send them to the AFCON final.

Ivory Coast
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong (C) celebrates after shooting a penalty and scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

 

Ivorian Supporters Troop To Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Supporters arrive at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024.
Supporters arrive at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

The Elephants in Training

The Elephants in training
Ivory Coast’s players arrive for a training session at the technical high school stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024, on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Super Eagles in Training

Super Eagles in training
Nigeria’s players take part in a training session at the National Police School stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024, on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

