LIVE: Nigeria 1- 1 Ivory Coast- Final AFCON 2023

It is the live coverage of Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations
(AFCON) final and the Alassane Ouattara Stadium will play host to the much-anticipated clash.
Kickoff is at 23h00 EAT, 22h00 SUN, 21h00 WAT,
The Super Eagles will be looking to make it their fourth AFCON title while the Elephants will be looking to their home advantage in securing a third trophy.
Nigeria’s players celebrate the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
So stay tuned as we bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and live commentary from today’s much-awaited final
GOALLL
Kessie gives Ivory the equaliser
Ivory Coast players celebrate after Ivory Coast’s midfielder #8 Franck Kessie scored their team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
56 mins Substitution For Nigeria
Chukweze comes off for Simon.
50 mins A Close Call For Nigeria
A corner is cleared by the head of Osimhen.
Adingra keeps the ball alive on the left and surges inside to deliver a rasping cross along the ground.
Ivory Coast’s forward #22 Sebastien Haller (L) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #3 Zaidu Sanusi during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Second Half Underway
No changes at the break.
46 minutes: Nigeria 1-0 Ivory Coast
HALFTIME: Nigeria1-0 Ivory Coast
45 min Osimhen Goes Down
He stretched to keep a clearance in play and needs treatment.
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen reacts after picking up an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
38 mins
GOALLLLL
Troost Ekong with a towering header
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)
Ivory Coast With A Chance
The Elephants are on the left.
27mins
Peseiro Shown A Yellow Card
The Nigeria boss is furious with a free kick awarded against Osimhen, who rose to meet the free kick sent into the box.
Nigeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
25 mins
Osimhen In A Tussle
Osimhen is furious and receives a shove from Kossounou as he rages at the defender with the ref in between the players.
Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen argues with Ivory Coast’s forward #15 Max-Alain Gradel during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
19 mins
Sanusi Gifts The Ivoriabs A Corner
Sanusi heads it back for his keeper but it’s a long way off target and it’s a corner.
15 mins
Nigeria Getting Into Thick Of Things
Nigeria have been rocked back to begin with but they’ve found a way to push the battle into midfielder for a few minutes.
12 mins Aina With A Clearance
Ola Aina makes a shall clearance to give the hosts a corner as the Ivorian team pile on the pressure
Ivory Coast’s forward #24 Simon Adingra (R) fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #2 Ola Aina during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
6 mins
Nervy Moments For Nigeria
The Ivorians showing their intentions early on in the match with an attack
Nigeria 0-0 Ivory Coast
We Have Kickoff
Nigeria Team Lineup
The Host Also Arrive Prepared
Super Eagles Arrive Alassane Ouattara Stadium
Ivorian President Arrives
President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara (C) waves to the crowd as he arrives at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Electrifying Scene From The Stadium
Supporters gather in the stands ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
The Crowd Growing In Anticipation
Supporters arrive at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Nigeria’s Road To AFCON Final
Nigeria’s opening to the AFCON tournament was less than convincing despite the array of striking powers such as Victor Oismhen, Ademola Lookmam, Moses Simon and a host of others they managed a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea,
A better result against hosts Ivory Coast courtesy of captain Troost Ekong and a 1-0 win in the final group stage match, thanks to Opa Sangante’s own goal, secured them the second spot in the group stage.
A strong 2-0 win against Cameroon in the round of 16 and another 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-final saw them progress to the semi-final.
Nigeria managed to overcome South Africa in a penalty shootout with the help of an unlikely hero, Stanley Nwabali who saved Mokoena and Makgopa’s spot-kicks to send them to the AFCON final.
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong (C) celebrates after shooting a penalty and scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Ivorian Supporters Troop To Alassane Ouattara Stadium
Supporters arrive at the stadium ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
The Elephants in Training
Ivory Coast’s players arrive for a training session at the technical high school stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024, on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Super Eagles in Training
Nigeria’s players take part in a training session at the National Police School stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024, on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP
