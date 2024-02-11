LIVE: Nigeria 1- 1 Ivory Coast- Final AFCON 2023

It is the live coverage of Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and the Alassane Ouattara Stadium will play host to the much-anticipated clash.

Kickoff is at 23h00 EAT, 22h00 SUN, 21h00 WAT,

The Super Eagles will be looking to make it their fourth AFCON title while the Elephants will be looking to their home advantage in securing a third trophy.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles, Hosts Ivory Coast Ready For AFCON Final

So stay tuned as we bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and live commentary from today’s much-awaited final

GOALLL

Kessie gives Ivory the equaliser

56 mins

Substitution For Nigeria

Chukweze comes off for Simon. Advertisement

50 mins

A Close Call For Nigeria

A corner is cleared by the head of Osimhen. Adingra keeps the ball alive on the left and surges inside to deliver a rasping cross along the ground.

Second Half Underway

No changes at the break. Advertisement 46 minutes: Nigeria 1-0 Ivory Coast

✌️Teams. ☝️Continent. All united together for the love of football! 🌍🫶 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final

HALFTIME: Nigeria1-0 Ivory Coast

45 min

Osimhen Goes Down

He stretched to keep a clearance in play and needs treatment.

38 mins

GOALLLLL

Troost Ekong with a towering header

Ivory Coast With A Chance The Elephants are on the left.

27mins

Peseiro Shown A Yellow Card The Nigeria boss is furious with a free kick awarded against Osimhen, who rose to meet the free kick sent into the box.

25 mins

Osimhen In A Tussle

Osimhen is furious and receives a shove from Kossounou as he rages at the defender with the ref in between the players.

19 mins

Sanusi Gifts The Ivoriabs A Corner Sanusi heads it back for his keeper but it’s a long way off target and it’s a corner.

15 mins

Nigeria Getting Into Thick Of Things Nigeria have been rocked back to begin with but they’ve found a way to push the battle into midfielder for a few minutes.

12 mins

Aina With A Clearance

Ola Aina makes a shall clearance to give the hosts a corner as the Ivorian team pile on the pressure

6 mins

Nervy Moments For Nigeria

The Ivorians showing their intentions early on in the match with an attack

Nigeria 0-0 Ivory Coast

We Have Kickoff

Nigeria Team Lineup

The hosts show up fully prepared for their last dance at home. 🇨🇮💯#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final

Super Eagles Arrive Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Ivorian President Arrives

Electrifying Scene From The Stadium

The Crowd Growing In Anticipation

Nigeria’s Road To AFCON Final

Nigeria’s opening to the AFCON tournament was less than convincing despite the array of striking powers such as Victor Oismhen, Ademola Lookmam, Moses Simon and a host of others they managed a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea,

A better result against hosts Ivory Coast courtesy of captain Troost Ekong and a 1-0 win in the final group stage match, thanks to Opa Sangante’s own goal, secured them the second spot in the group stage.

A strong 2-0 win against Cameroon in the round of 16 and another 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-final saw them progress to the semi-final.

Nigeria managed to overcome South Africa in a penalty shootout with the help of an unlikely hero, Stanley Nwabali who saved Mokoena and Makgopa’s spot-kicks to send them to the AFCON final.

Ivorian Supporters Troop To Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The Elephants in Training Super Eagles in Training

