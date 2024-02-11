‘An Overwhelming Tragedy’: Tinubu Mourns Wigwe, Other Helicopter Crash Victims

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, alongside his wife and son.

A former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members also died in the helicopter crash.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, described the helicopter crash as an overwhelming tragedy.

Tinubu said he received with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Wigwe and Ogunbanjo.

President Tinubu described their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

“The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.”

Wigwe, his wife, son were part of the six persons onboard the ill-fated aircraft.

Their sudden death led to an outpouring of grief shocks and tributes from many Nigerians.

The chopper, identified as a Eurocopter EC 130, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed last Friday night near Nipton, between Nevada and California.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which confirmed the incident in a statement, said that all onboard are dead.