Abuja Nurses Protest New Certificate Verification Guidelines

Nurses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are protesting the new verification certification guidelines released by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The nurses marched to the headquarters of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Abuja to express their displeasure over what they described as a violation of their rights and an attempt to stifle them from seeking better job opportunities.

Addressing the protesters, the Registrar of the Council, Faruk Abubakar, assured the nurses that their complaints would be addressed as soon as possible.

The Council had on February 7, 2024, issued a circular revising the guidelines for requesting the verification of certificates for nurses and midwives.

The Council is mandated by law to regulate the standards of nursing and midwifery education and practice in Nigeria and to review such standards from time to time to meet the changing health needs of the society.