AFCON 2023: ‘Nigeria Is Proud Of You,’ FG Hails Super Eagles

The Federal Government has sent out a c message to the Super Eagles despite their loss to Ivory Coast at the AFCON 2023 tournament on Sunday.

Sebastien Haller scored a dramatic late winner as the hosts fought back to complete the most remarkable of major tournament turnarounds by claiming their third continental title.

Nigeria looked set to repeat their 1-0 victory over the Ivorians here at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium during the group stage when captain William Troost-Ekong -– who had netted a penalty to decide that first meeting -– rose to head in the opener late in the first half

A post via the presidency’s official handle on X after the match read

”Well done, @NGSuperEagles, Nigeria is Proud of You!!!

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to Ivory Coast for the final

Shettima had also called on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles and to raise their voices in encouragement, while creating a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.