AFCON: Iwobi Deletes Photos On Instagram Page Amid Criticisms

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has deleted photos from his Instagram page following Nigeria’s loss to Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian side were defeated 2-1 by the hosts, ending the team’s dreams of a fourth continental crown.

Hours after the encounter, Iwobi who has been a subject of stiff criticism from fans, deleted photos from his Instagram handle for fear of cyber abuse.

He only left one video post. The Fulham man also locked the comment section of the post for fear of bullying.

Iwobi featured for 79 minutes in Nigeria’s defeat to Ivory Coast and was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf.

Before the recent development, a similar one took place in the aftermath of the Super Eagles ouster from the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. Iwobi and teammate Maduka Okoye were also heavily criticised after the team lost to Tunisia in a round of 16 tie, prompting them to disable comments on their social media handles.