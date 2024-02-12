British Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch Visits First UK School In West Africa

The UK Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, on Monday, visited the first British independent school in West Africa, Charterhouse School – building on the UK government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s desire to offer high quality education at home.

She toured the construction site of the new campus located in Lekki Ajah, Lagos with the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls Education, Helen Grant.

Recent talks between the UK and Nigeria have helped to remove restrictions to Transnational Education investment in Nigeria worth around £50 million – enabling UK Higher Education institutions build TNE partnerships with their Nigerian counterparts. We hope this first major investment into Nigeria’s education sector will pave the way for more.

The school aims to deliver a strong academic curriculum with day and boarding facilities, and with a focus on intra and extra-curricular activities including sports, arts, and science.

It will open its doors to primary and secondary school students from Nigeria and beyond starting September 2024.

Badenoch said, “It’s brilliant to see the progress of the construction work at the Charterhouse site – the first UK independent school in West Africa.

“The UK education system is rightly renowned around the world, and I hope the school will deliver a world-class learning experience to many students who choose to study here in Nigeria.”

Also, the Director of Education at Charterhouse School, John Todd, said, “We are honoured to welcome the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade to Charterhouse Lagos as we showcase the amazing facilities we are building.

“As Nigeria’s first British independent school, we are proud of our British heritage through our partnership with Charterhouse UK and reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class education in Nigeria.

“We express our gratitude to the UK government through the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos for their unwavering support over the past year.”

While in Lagos, Badenoch will meet with other key businesses including Standard Chartered Bank, Avanti Satellite Communications and IHS Towers, as well as the British development finance institution, British International Investment (BII), to discuss trade and investment opportunities for businesses on both sides.