Court Reinstates Austin Agada As Benue APC Chairman

A Benue State High Court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, has reinstated Austin Agada as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

Justice Ikpambese gave the order on Monday when ruling on a motion seeking to set aside the interim order restraining Agada from parading self as the chairman of the APC in the state.

After listening to the arguments by Agade’s lawyer, J.J Usman (SAN), Justice Ikpambese vacated the order restraining Agada from parading self, function and acting as the party’s chair in the state.

The Chief Judge ruled that under Order 39, Rule 3 of the Benue State High Court Procedure Rules, 2023, the lifespan of an interim order is seven days, and since the order was issued on February 2, 2024, it has elapsed by law.

He further added that Justice Lillian Tsumba, who restrained Agada, did not have the jurisdiction to have given the Interim Order since the matter was not assigned to her by the Chief Judge nor the Superior Judge in Aliade (Justice Ibrahim Mohammed).

Justice Ikpambese further nullified the appointment of Benjamin Omakolo as acting chairman of the APC in the state and any other appointment made from February 2, 2024.

Justice Ikpambese said the mater would be assigned to another judge who would hear the matter on its merit.