‘Disappointing End,’ Tearful Nwabali Apologises To Nigerian Fans After AFCON Loss

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has apologised to Nigerian fans over the team’s loss in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian side surrendered a one-goal lead to hosts Ivory Coast in Sunday’s final, slumping 1-2 to the Elephants.

After the match, Nwabali described the defeat as a “frustrating end,” saying the team would take full responsibility for the loss.

He, however, thanked the nation for its support throughout the tournament.

“A disappointing and frustrating end 😞. I deeply apologise to Nigerians. I was once a fan, still a fan and I understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night,” he wrote on his Instagram handle. “We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all”.

Nigeria’s coach Jose Peseiro also echoed similar thoughts as Nwabali, admitting that the Ivorian team were better than the Super Eagles on Sunday night.

“Ivory Coast were better than us today,” Peseiro admitted in a post-match interview. “I am sad, my team is sad, but for me they did the maximum, each one. Sometimes you want to do something but you cannot do it.”

‘A Great Nation’

Despite the disappointment of not winning a fourth AFCON, President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Super Eagles, urging them to not get dispirited by the defeat.

The President urges Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasizing that we won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by our grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play.

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love,” the president said according to his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.