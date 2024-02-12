Fire Guts Divisional Police Headquarters In Kano State

The Divisional Police Headquarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State fell victim to a raging fire early Monday, leaving a significant portion of the building completely engulfed in flames.

Despite the swift response of the State Fire Service, the flames proved formidable, leaving behind a scene of destruction.

Police Commissioner in Kano State Hussaini Gumel while addressing the press on the inferno, provided details of the calamity.

“At about 05:45 am, the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire, and a major part of the building was burned down completely,” he said.

Gumel said, “An investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire”.

The area surrounding the affected headquarters has been cordoned off to deter interference from bystanders and potential miscreants.

In light of concerns regarding the safety of firearms and ammunition housed within the headquarters, Commissioner Gumel sought to reassure the public, affirming, “The arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.”

He said efforts are underway to salvage important documents with the Divisional Police Officer actively engaged in the retrieval process.

The community remains on edge as authorities work diligently to assess the extent of the damage and restore operations at the affected Divisional Police Headquarters.

As the investigation into the devastating fire at the Divisional Police Headquarters unfolds, residents of Kano State are left grappling with the aftermath of this unforeseen tragedy.