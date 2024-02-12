Gunmen Abduct Travellers, Kill Driver In Ondo

Gunmen last Friday abducted the commuters of an 18-passenger commercial bus near the boundary, between Akunu-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, and Ayere, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The kidnappers allegedly killed the driver of the bus and took all the passengers away, into a nearby bush, leaving behind a little girl.

Other commuters travelling along the route later arrived at the scene to find the bus abandoned by the roadside.

Moments later, some security operatives including the Police, Amotekun, soldiers as well as local hunters arrived at the scene and started combing the bushes around.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP ‘Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

She noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo has since ordered that a team of policemen from the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the Command be despatched to the area.

The team is presently combing the entire area in an attempt to rescue the victims and apprehend the kidnappers.