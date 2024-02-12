Gunmen Free Seven Inmates In Imo Prison Attack, Kill Cop

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed an attack on a Correctional Service Farm Settlements, in Umualomoke community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state leading to the release of seven inmates, the abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a police inspector.

In a statement by the police spokesman, Henry Okoye, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with the military and other sister security agencies and hunt down those responsible for the attack.

He also confirmed that the gunmen also attacked the residence of the lawmaker representing Imo North Senatorial District, Patrick Ndubeze, located within the area.

Okoye noted that the police commissioner has mandated the tactical team to intensify efforts in ensuring that the kidnapped officer is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

While calling on the general public who may have any useful information that will assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks to report at the nearest police station, he urged the good people of the state to go about their lawful business without any form of fear as the Command is on top of the situation and have put in place adequate security measures to forestall future occurrence.