One Feared Killed, Seven Wounded As Terrorists Attack Katsina Motorists

A 15-year-old boy was feared killed when terrorists attacked motorists along the Jibia-Batsari highway in Katsina State.

The deceased, simply identified as Musa Yahuza, was among many travellers, mostly traders, who were returning from Jibia weekly market on Sunday evening.

As a result of the attack which lasted for about 30 minutes, seven persons were said to have been wounded and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina State.

Although security agencies in the state are yet to confirm the incident, eyewitness told Channels Television, on Monday, on a telephone call that, security forces repelled the attack and prevented the insurgents from entering the town.

“The terrorists opened fire on the vehicles when the drivers refused to stop, thereby killing the young boy and injuring seven traders on the spot”, an eyewitness said.

It was also gathered that the terrorists burnt down two Peugeot J5 buses.

The Chairman of the Jibia Local Government Area, Sabi’u Maitan, reportedly ordered the immediate evacuation of the victims to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina for medical treatment.

The always busy Jibia-Batsari Road remained one of the most vulnerable roads in Katsina and has been witnessing terror activities for several years now.