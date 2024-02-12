PDP Governors Meet In Abuja 

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

Although the agenda for the meeting is unknown at this time, the governors are likely going discuss issues relating to security, and the forthcoming off-season elections in Edo and Ondo states.

READ ALSO: 16 Political Parties To Contest Edo Election, Says INEC

Already in attendance are the governors of Oyo, Zamfara, Enugu, Adamawa, and Taraba, deputy governors of Delta, Enugu, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Plateau State.