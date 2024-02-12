PHOTOS: Dangote, Abiodun, Aig-Imoukhuede, Peterside, Others Visit Wigwe’s Parents

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and some of his associates were on a condolence visit to the aged parents of the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, on Monday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State made this known in a post on social media.

The governor said he and his friends commiserated with Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Mrs Stella Wigwe over the passing of their son, his wife, and their grandson.

“In the company of Dr. Aliko Dangote and a group of close friends and associates, we gathered to express our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Mrs. Stella Wigwe,” the governor stated.

“These sorrowful parents have suffered the loss of their beloved sons, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Mrs. Chizoba, and his son Chizi, in a tragic helicopter accident.

“During this solemn visit, we fervently beseech God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families they have left behind.”

With Dangote and Abiodun on the visit were the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside; political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; among others.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have said that witness reports suggest it was raining when a copter crashed in California near the Nevada border on Friday, killing Wigwe, his wife, son; as well as a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Two other crew members died in the tragedy.

“Witness reports to the weather condition at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member, Michael Graham, at a briefing on Sunday.