Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists In Anambra

Officers of Anambra State Police Command have arrested two ring leaders of the cults responsible for killings in Ihiala recently.

In a Special Operation spearheaded by the Police Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to provide security for the people of Ihiala during and after the festive period, One Chitana Oha, male, 25 years, alias “Kill and Bury” was arrested.

Also nabbed was one Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo, male, 24 yrs Alias “Good and Bad”.

Both suspects were arrested at their hideout at Okija within the same local government area.

“The Commissioner of Police who vowed to end the cult-related killings in Ihiala the same way he stamped out the menace in Awka Capital City has directed the Crack Squad to go all out against the cultists and clip their wings. He assured members of the public that their security would continue to be the top priority of the Command,” the Anambra police command spokesman said in a Monday statement.