Police Raid Black Spot In FCT, Arrest 307 Suspects

Tactical teams of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have through the newly launched operation velvet, raided a marked black spot, Gidan Dambe in Dei-Dei-Zuba axis and arrested 307 suspects.

The Command in statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said one English Pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from one Ibrahim Tukur who claimed to be a DSS personnel.

Adeh added that other exhibits such as motorcycles, wraps of marijuana, illicit substances and valuables reasonably suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents were equally recovered.

While suspects are still undergoing screening, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, who personally led the operation, informed the members of the public of operation velvet, which was launched on 10/02/2024, comprising all the Tactical teams of the Command to curb all forms of vehicular criminality and other crimes in the Territory.

The Commissioner of Police further cautioned officers against extortion of residents, asking them to adopt professionalism in the discharge of their lawful duties, as security of the populace remains his utmost priority.