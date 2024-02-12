Wigwe’s Hometown Isiokpo Declares Seven-Day Mourning In Rivers

As the nation mourns the loss of Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC and philanthropist, Herbert Wigwe, who passed on in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his wife and son, Isiokpo, his hometown in the Ikwerrre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has declared seven days of mourning in honour of their illustrious son.

The declaration was made by the Nye-Nwe-Eli of Isiokpo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Blessing Ahiazunwo Wagor.

Starting Wednesday, the seven days of mourning will witness the closure of all businesses on the first and last day, with half-day operations on the other days.

Our correspondent, who visited the community, observed that residents were dressed in black clothes, reflecting the mood of the moment.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have said that witness reports suggest it was raining when a copter crashed in California near the Nevada border on Friday, killing Wigwe, his wife, son; as well as a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Two other crew members died in the tragedy.

“Witness reports to the weather condition at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix,” said National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member, Michael Graham, at a briefing on Sunday.