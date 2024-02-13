Adopt Proper Synergy In Your Operations, Senate Tells Service Chiefs

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked security agencies to adopt proper synergy in their operations to address the insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate also urged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to ensure the immediate release of funds to the military to combat insecurity.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, stated this after nearly 10-hour meeting with service chiefs on the state of insecurity including reported issues of kidnapping and banditry across the country.

He said the Senate was impressed with the determination of the intelligence heads, urging them to do more.

Akpabio also noted that almost 90 percent of perpetrators of heinous crimes in parts of Abuja have been apprehended and will be prosecuted.

Those in attendance include the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.

Ministers in attendance include the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.